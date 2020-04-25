Watch how this senior citizen couple from Lilo-an Cebu keep their love alive

CEBU CITY, Philippines— This couple from Curva San Vicente Lilo-an Cebu still knows how to keep the fun in their relationship.

Remedios Arcelo, 79, and Numeriano Arcelo, 80, is the couple seen in the video running around their yard like youngsters.

Pauline Limbagan, grandchild of the couple, said that her grandparents had always been so playful in their relationship.

And so she decided to record her grandparents playing around in their house in Curva San Vicente Lilo-an Cebu on April 18, 2020.

The story started when the couple was just watching some TV series when all of a sudden Tatay Numeriano kept teasing Nanay Remedios, or in layman’s term, Tatay Numeriano was trying to “lambing” Nanay Remedios.

“They’re watching some TV series, while si lolo sge samok2 ni lola but wala ra sya reaction at first kay ga watch mn sya TV pero si lolo sge mn gyd samok ni ana si lola ‘Makabaws gani ko nimo mer, awa lng gyd ka’,” said Limbagan.

(They are watching some TV series and lolo started to tease lola, who did not react to his teasings at first because she was watching TV. But lolo persisted in his teasing, finally getting a response from lolo, saying you watch out Mer, I will get back at you.)

And Nanay Remedios had the perfect way on how to get her revenge on Tatay Numeriano, by tickling him.

“Ang baws ni lola permi kay gitikon si lolo kay purti ka gilkanon, so pag commercial, dayong gawas si lolo kay gi gukod na siya ni lola,” she added.

(Lola’s revenge for lolo’s teasings would be to tickle him because he easily laughs when tickled. So when the commercial break came, lolo promptly ran outside chased by lola.)

With the huge front yard, the couple ran around for minutes before Nanay Remedios finally got hold of Tatay Numeriano.

“Wala gyud maka baws si lola kay na kumptan iyang kamot ni lolo, mao tong nang lingkod nalang sila sa hagdanan kay gi pang hangak,” laughs Limbagan.

(Lola did not get her revenge because lolo managed to hold her hands. So in the end, they just sad down at the steps of the stairs with both of them out of breath from the chase.)

The video touched and tickled netizens online that as of April 25 the video has already been viewed 616,000 times with 33,000 shares and 28,000 reactions.

Watch:

So, maybe this is the secret to their 53 glorious years together as a married couple, keeping the fun alive in the relationship. /dbs