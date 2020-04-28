Expect new normal after ECQ – Labella

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City’s enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) will end on May 15, 2020, but people cannot expect to return to their old normal lives after that.

Mayor Edgardo Labella said that a new normal will have to be established after the ECQ to prevent the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) from further spreading.

A modified community quarantine will “definitely” be set in place to ensure that social distancing and proper personal hygiene and disinfection will continue in the city.

“The modified quarantine is really to cushion the economic impact of the COVID-19 and allow businesses to operate. That does not mean everything will go back to normal,” said Labella.

The mayor expects that strict social distancing will continue to be the protocol, especially in public transportation, public markets, business establishments, and other public areas.

Although the guidelines have not been officially set, the mayor said masks will still have to be worn and alcohol and disinfectants will be required in establishments as well.

What is now being practiced during the ECQ as a general rule in keeping the virus at bay may still continue on to the modified quarantine.

ECQ beyond May 15 possible

However, the mayor said if the cases in the city continues to rise, an extended ECQ beyond May 15 is also possible.

This would now depend on the recommendation of the Interagency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).

The mayor urges the public to continue the preventive measures against the COVID-19 and also pray that the pandemic will end soon so no extension of the ECQ will be needed. /bmjo