SC to release result of 2019 Bar exam online on April 29

MANILA, Philippines — Results of the 2019 Bar examination will be released this April 29, the Supreme Court announced Thursday.

But in the notice issued by the Office of the Bar Confidant (OBC), aspiring lawyers are advised to just stay home and wait for the examination result that will be posted online.

“In light of the government’s call for social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, everyone is advised to stay in their respective homes and check the results online,” OBC said.

No visitors shall be allowed to enter the Supreme Court compound on the said date of release, OBC noted, as the Bar test results will not be displayed in the high court premises.

Also, the message of the 2019 Bar chair, Associate Justice Estela Perlas-Bernabe, will only be uploaded on the Supreme Court website.

A total of 7,699 aspiring lawyers took the 2019 Bar and have been waiting for the examination results.

KGA

