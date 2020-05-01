CentCom chief to community: Continue to help us in fight against insurgency

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Armed Forces of the Philippines Central Command (AFP Centcom) is asking the public to continue their help to the authorities to end insurgency in Central Visayas and other regions.

Lieutenant General Roberto Ancan, chief of the AFP CentCom, told reporters on Friday, May 1, 2020, that their campaign against anti-insurgency in the areas around Visayas had progressed because of the help of the community in reporting members of communist-terrorist groups.

“We thank the populace, the residents of the area, they keep on helping us, providing us information,” said Ancan.

However, despite the efforts of the community and the government there are still rebels who are able to execute plans and harm members of the AFP who are keeping the community safe.

The recent encounter with alleged members of the New People’s Army (AFP) in Barangay Camudlas, Bindoy town in Negros Oriental, on April 30, has injured two civilians and and a soldier.

Ancan did not disclose details about the incident and said that they were still waiting for the full report of the incident.

With this, Ancan again called for the continuous support of the community in helping the AFP in tracing the possible whereabouts of the rebels.

“This fight against the communist terrorist groups is not just only the fight of your armed forces, it is the whole of nation approach. Mag tinabangay gyud ta tanan,” said Ancan./dbs