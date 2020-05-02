Sulu records first COVID-19 case

ZAMBOANGA CITY—-The Department of Health (DOH) in Western Mindanao reported the first confirmed case of new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection in Sulu province.

Dr. Joshua Brillantes, DOH-9 assistant regional director, said the male patient who was confined at the Sulu Sanitarium died on April 19, before the results came out.

Based on a report by the Sulu Task Force on COVID-19, the 63-year-old patient was from Indanan town. He had no history of travel hence authorities are still establishing where and how he had exposure to the coronavirus.

Prior to his death, he was swabbed for testing and the specimen sent to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine in Metro Manila.

The test results came out on Thursday evening.

