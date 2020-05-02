Mandaue City logs 1 more COVID-19 case

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu, Philippines — Mandaue City has another new case of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) as of today, May 2, 2020.

According to the Mandaue City Public Information Office in its Facebook post, the confirmed COVID-19 positive case today is also the first case of the virus in Barangay Umapad, which is the eighth barangay with a COVID-19 case among the city’s 27 barangays

The new COVID-19 case brings the confirmed count for the city to 29 with two recoveries and one death.

According to the city’s PIO, Patient MC29 is a 39-year-old man from Sitio Lemonsito, Barangay Umapad.

He is currently admitted at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center.

Meanwhile, the City Health Office and the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office have already coordinated with the barangay concerned for disinfection and cordoning of the household and areas involved./dbs