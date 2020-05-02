Policemen to secure DOH personnel during mass testing in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Policemen from the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) will be providing security to the Department of Health (DOH) and health workers who will be conducting mass testing in the city starting Monday, May 4, 2020.

At least four police officers from CCPO will be escorting the DOH and health personnel to assure their safety while conducting the tests in the barangays in the city.

Read more: What to expect with the mass random testing in Cebu City on Monday

According to Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, chief of CCPO, the four escort policemen are excluded from the already assigned duties of policemen in each barangays.

He said that the four would specifically supervise the safety of the DOH and medical personnel and help in maintaining the peace and order during the testing.

Read: Cebu City targets 23,000+ families for mass testing until May 15

Ligan said that the other policemen assigned in each barangay would continue monitoring their posts to make sure that no other unnecessary movements from the residents in their area.

Ligan also warned the public that those who would be found discriminating the health workers during the mass testing would be arrested as well as those who would be resisting the required test.

“Especially those who would be mocking the health workers…We will be arresting them,” said Ligan.

So far, Ligan said they had not heard people who were against the mass testing.

He said the public were informed and cooperative.

On Monday, Ligan said they had to tighten security to make sure that there would be a smooth flow of the mass testing./dbs