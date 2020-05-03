Software engineer from Punta Princesa captures photo of beautiful sunset

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Sunset signifies the end of the day.

It is when we can start tapping our backs for a job well-done and prepare to relax as the night comes.

While we experience sunsets every day, it is not every day that we get to see a beautiful sunset in our skies. One that would light up the sky with dreamy colors of pink, violet, and orange.

John Ray Aligato, a software engineer from Barangay Punta Princesa in Cebu City, was able to capture this beautiful sunset on May 2, 2020.

Aligato, 27, decided to take his chance and take a photo of the sunset to spread hope online.

“Nakita lang naku nga nindot ang (I saw the beautiful) sunset so I decided to fly my drone and share this wonderful sight to see,” said Aligato.

The photo which he posted on his social media page on the same day quickly stole the online world’s attention.

In less than 24 hours, Aligato’s photo was already shared 2,000 times while it also received 1,200 reactions from netizens.

According to Aligato that posting his photo of the beautiful sunset online was his way of lifting up the spirits of Cebuanos who now suffer from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic and show them that there is still so much beauty that we can see around us.

Barangay Punta Princessa, where he came from, already recorded two confirmed cases of the infection as of May 1, 2020. /END