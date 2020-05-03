Carcar City ECQ violators down to 70% a week

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The number of enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) violators in Carcar City has decreased by about 70 percent due to sustained monitoring and the filing of cases against the violators, a police official said.

Police Corporal Reynante Sumaljag, of the Carcar City Police, said that from 60 violators they have arrested in the previous weeks, there are now only 18 individuals locked up at the city’s gymnasium where ECQ violators are being detained.

Sumaljag credited this drop to their sustained monitoring and the filing of charges of disobedience against the violators.

Sumaljag said that as of May 3, 2020, there are only 18 individuals left in the Carcar City gymnasium including those who were not able to post bail of P3,500 for ECQ violations.

Sumaljag said that although the number of violators continues to drop in Carcar City, the police are not about to drop their guard as there is no assurance that people will not be tempted to go out in the next few days.

“Sige man gihapon og gawas bisag walay rason bisag sige remind ang police and barangay officials,” said Sumaljag.keep the virus from spreading some more

Sumaljag said they will continue to be on high alert to arrest violators of the provisions of the ECQ to make sure that the virus will be contained.

Sumaljag wishes to remind violators that the police will file a case for disobedience to those who will be caught outside without ECQ passes and those without acceptable reasons such as the need to buy medicines of emergency situations. /rcg