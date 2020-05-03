Cebu breaches 1,000-mark in COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu on Sunday, May 3, recorded a total of 1,037 confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases after new patients were discovered from the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu, Cebu Island’s three largest cities.

The Cebu City Health Department (CCHD) on Sunday announced that they discovered 31 more COVID-19 patients while the Mandaue City government reported 60 more, all of which are from Mandaue City Jail.

Several minutes after the cities of Cebu and Mandaue made their announcements, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan on Facebook also disclosed that four more COVID-19 patients have been reported in his city.

The new cases in Lapu-Lapu City are found in Barangays Gun-ob, Ibo, and Marigondon.

These developments bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in Cebu City, Mandaue City, and Lapu-Lapu City to 910, 89, and 38 respectively.

Cebu City

The 31 new cases from Cebu City, on the other hand, are reported in scattered areas. Twenty two of the newly discovered COVID-19 patients are from Barangay Mambaling.

“Seventeen new cases are from Centro Alaska, one from Ibabao, two from Lawis, and two from Proper Alaska,” CCHD said in a statement on Sunday.

Barangay Mabolo also reported its first two COVID-19 patients, both found along Tres Borces Street.

Two more were added on Barangay Labangon, which already had a cumulative total of 125 COVID-19 cases. The new patients in the village are from Sitios Bugnay and Kamanggahan.

Additional new cases were also logged each in Spolarium Street in Barangay Duljo; Barangay Carreta; Sitio San Isidro, Barangay Inayawan; A. Abellana Street in Barangay Guadalupe; and in Sitio Mary Grace, Barangay Budlaan.

Aside from the cities of Mandaue and Cebu, COVID-19 cases were also reported in Cebu province (27) and Lapu-Lapu City (34). Authorities also confirmed three healthcare workers in the island who have been afflicted with the disease./dbs