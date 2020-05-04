Group in Cebu offers free telecounseling for those affected by COVID-19 pandemic

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A group of young counselors here started an online group that offers free online and telecounseling services and psycho-social support for those affected with the effects of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

The group is called Cebu COPES, which stands for Counselors Online Psychological and Emotional Support. It started its mission to give free counseling online last April.

“Cebu COPES is a program which aims to provide a platform for Cebuanos to avail of free, confidential online and telecounseling services and psycho-social support by registered guidance counselors,” said Jaseluh Saturinas one of the counselors of Cebu COPES.

The group has 11 volunteer registered guidance counselors who take turn in counseling online.

“Online and telecounseling services are available from 8 am to 6 pm. Special schedules may, however, be held upon agreed arrangement with the counselor,” she added.

Those who wish to avail of their services may message the group at its Facebook page, Cebu COPES, and follow the steps to book an appointment

With the growing numbers of positive cases in Cebu City, the group also shared with CDN Digital some ways on how to cope with anxiety amid the pandemic.

Normalize your feelings

It is normal to feel anxious, afraid, helpless, and overwhelmed these times. Let’s work on what we can control—and realize that we cannot control what we do not know.

Balance social media consumption

Heavy consumption of news and social media can increase distress and anxiety. Find a balance wherein you are informed through the news but you are not overwhelmed with too much information. Choose from reputable news sources and avoid fake news. You may also limit social media use to certain times.

Create a home routine

Do your best to adopt a regular home routine to give you a sense of purpose within the day.

Find time to have fun

Set aside time to do things that you enjoy. Watch a movie, read a book, exercise, or gardening.

Communicate

Reach out to friends, family, or professionals. Don’t ever think that you are a burden to them, just talk, check on them so they too can check on you. /bmjo