Netizens show off their own versions of Facebook’s new ‘care’ reaction

CEBU CITY, Philippines—With most of us spending more time at home nowadays, social media–particularly Facebook–has been our best friend.

Facebook allows us to connect with our family and friends through photos and messages, so during these trying times, it is really the best way to reach out to our loved ones.

So when Facebook launched a new “care” reaction last May 1, 2020, netizens were quick to use them to show support to those who were feeling down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was an emoji that could be used to show support despite being miles apart.

And as expected, there are also netizens with creative minds who were quick to make their own versions of this new reaction.

And to our surprise, their versions of the “care” reaction are also making waves online.

Their versions included emojis hugging food, liquor, pets, and even money.

Check some of them out here:

This latest craze just proves once more man’s creativeness while under home quarantine. What else do you think will we think of next? /bmjo