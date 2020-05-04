SM builds seven Emergency Quarantine Facilities in Metro Manila

SM, through SM Foundation, Inc. (SMFI), recently constructed seven (7) insulated emergency quarantine facilities (EQFs) in Pasay and Quezon City to house and treat patients affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Built by the SM Engineering Design and Development (SM EDD) team, and WTA Architecture and Design Studio, these include four facilities in Camp Crame and two facilities at the AFP Health Service Command – V. Luna in Quezon City; as well as one at the Air Force General Hospital – Villamor Air Base in Pasay City.

Completed within a span of six to ten days, these feature a total of 156 beds, air conditioning units, ceiling fans, exhaust fans, restrooms, shower areas, and nurse lounges. The EQFs are set to accommodate COVID-19 patients who are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms.

In the Camp Crame EQFs, each bed has a built-in call system and patients will have an access to Wi-Fi connectivity. PNP chief Gen. Archie Gamboa thanked SM Engineering Design and Development President Hans ‘Chico’ Sy Jr. and WTA Architecture and Designs for their contributions to the facility.

Apart from contributing to the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, this social initiative also served as a platform for volunteeriSM for SM employees, especially those from SM EDD.

Through the EQF project, SM EDD employees were able to volunteer their time and expertise in constructing the insulated EQFs, an initiative that has received encouragement and strong support from the President of SM EDD, Hans ‘Chico’ Sy Jr.

SMFI’s Leadership Team expressed gratitude to SM EDD volunteers for carrying out its purpose and commitment to provide EQFs to its partners in the uniformed service.

“We have courageous employee volunteers from SM EDD, sharing their expertise and time amidst COVID-19. We’re proud to support their contribution during this time of incredible need,” the team added.

SM Foundation also thanked its partners, the Air Force General Hospital, AFP Health Service Command and the WTA Architecture and Design Studio, as “saving lives is critical during this pandemic.”

The building of insulated EQFs is one of SM’s initiatives in line with its commitment to be of service to the Filipino public, its hospitals, and government during the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, SM, through SM Foundation donated over PHP170 million worth of personal protective equipment, testing kits, and intensive care unit (ICU-grade) ventilators to over 100 hospitals and medical institutions.