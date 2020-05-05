NSAs coming up with post-ECQ plans as new environment for athletes

After two months of strict home quarantine, a couple of national sports associations (NSAs) have installed plans of action designed to efficiently reboot their respective disciplines in a coronavirus environment.

The Triathlon Association of the Philippines (TRAP) will adopt the COVID-19 prevention guidelines created by World Triathlon, the global governing body in the sport, on organizing races once the government lifts the temporary ban on sports-related activities.

The Squash Rackets Association of the Philippines (SRAP), meanwhile, has developed its own ground rules based on general protocol to avoid transmission of the virus the moment national squash players commence training.

“We are ready once the ECQ (enhanced community quarantine) has been lifted and the GCQ (general community quarantine) allows for the resumption of sports activities,” SRAP president Robert Bachmann said.

Under the ECQ, which covers the entirety of Metro Manila until May 15, sports activities and mass gatherings are prohibited, as well as the opening of gyms, fitness studios and sports facilities.

Sports officials have expressed hope that under GCQ, there will be more flexibility by allowing a number of sports to resume while a vaccine for COVID-19 is being developed.

“TRAP is pleased to share World Triathlon’s COVID-19 guidelines in organizing events. They might find it useful,’’ TRAP president Tom Carrasco said. INQ