DOH-7’s ‘official’ May 4 case tally: 187 cases, 1 death in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For May 4, 2020, Cebu City recorded a total of 187 cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and one new death.

The Department of Health in Central Visayas, in their official case monitoring tally issued this Tuesday afternoon, May 5, rectified the earlier data released by the Cebu City Health Department reflecting 188 new cases in the city for the same day.

In its official statement, DOH-7 said the subnational laboratory of the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC SNL) released a total of 189 positive results on Monday of which 188 were samples coming from Cebu City and 1 was from Lapu-Lapu City.

One of the positive test results from Cebu City, however, was a repeat test and not a new case, the DOH-7 statement said.

The new recorded cases from Cebu City include 184 cases from Barangay Mambaling, one from Sambag 1, one from Sawang Calero, and one from Sitio Santo Niño, Barangya Suba.

The cases from Cebu City, base on the official records of the DOH, now totals to 1,087. The total for the region is now at 1,269.

The DOH-7 also confirmed the seventh COVID-19 mortality in Cebu City, a 65-year-old man from Barangay Mambaling who expired on Sunday, May 3. / dcb