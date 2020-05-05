Over 4,000 Filipino seafarers set to arrive in PH ports by May 17

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 4,559 overseas Filipino workers from different cruise ships are expected to disembark at the country’s ports by May 17, according to the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said Tuesday that the BI’s Seaport Operations Section and Immigration Regulation Division have monitored the scheduled disembarkation of OFWs from 14 cruise ships currently undergoing quarantine anchorage at the Manila Port.

The cruise ships were from Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, and Japan.

“We follow strict protocols in processing arriving seafarers aboard cruise ships. Upon arrival in the country, cruise ships are required to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine anchorage by the Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ),” Morente said in a statement.

“Afterwhich, the disembarking seafarers’ health are assessed by the BOQ to check for any signs and symptoms of COVID-19. Our officers only conduct inspection once the BOQ has given clearance to the ship and its passengers,” he added.

According to Morente, disembarking seafarers from cargo and other types of vessels will also undergo a 14-day quarantine.

“We adhere to the orders of the President, as advised by the Inter-Agency Task Force in the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) in the clearance of arriving ships,” he said.

“We ensure that no shore passes are given to passengers and to other foreign nationals. Only Filipino crew and repatriated foreign seafarers are allowed to disembark, but only upon health clearance by the BOQ,” he added.

JPV