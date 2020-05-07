CICLs to undergo quarantine, swab test before release

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Similar to the case of inmates due for release, to-be-released Children in Conflict with the Law (CICLs) who are residents of Cebu province will also have to undergo quarantine and coronavirus testing before they will be sent home.

In Executive Order 15-A signed on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has laid the protocols that will be observed in the release of CICLs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The release of the protocols came after Garcia’s meeting with the executive judge of Mandaue City Regional Trial Court (RTC), Family Courts judges of Cebu City, and Lapu Lapu City RTCs and representatives from the social welfare department.

“Everyone was in agreement that there is an urgent need for the inclusion of protocols to be followed in the release of CICLsto prevent the spread of COVID-19 into the province,” the Executive Order reads.

To date, the local government units hosting CICL centers, the Department of Health (DOH) and the DSWD have not bared any COVID-19 cases in juvenile facilities.

Under the EO, once the head of a CICL facility receives a release order from the court, the CICL subject for release shall be transferred to a quarantine facility where he will spend 14 days of isolation. The Provincial Health Office (PHO) will take a swab sample from the CICL on the seventh day of the quarantine for COVID-19 testing.

If the CICL will have completed the 14-day quarantine and render a negative result in the COVID-19 testing, the PHO will coordinate with the LGU of residence of the CICL to facilitate his transfer from the facility quarantine to his hometown.

The CICL will be subject again to existing anti-COVID-19 protocols of his LGU of residence upon his arrival. These protocols may include another 14-days of mandatory quarantine.

Garcia earlier issued Executive Order no. 15 on April 29, which laid down similar protocols for adult inmates who are residents of the province and would be released pursuant to the 2014 jail decongestion guidelines. /bmjo