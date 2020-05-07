Osmeña hits Labella on ‘overpriced’ relief goods

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former Cebu City mayor, Tomas Osmeña, has questioned the procurement documents of the city government showing the prices of relief goods being above the price freeze set by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

In the document signed by City Administrator Floro Casas, Jr., the city is procuring 1,200 canned sardines for P22; 1,2oo beef loaf for P24; 1,200 corned beef for P17; 600 canned sausages for P15, and 1,400 packs of noodles for P11 on March 25, 2o20.

However, the DTI has imposed a price freeze on March 18, 2020, over these items. Canned sardines cannot go up to P17 while noodle packs cannot go up to P7.50.

Osmeña said this overpriced procurement must be investigated as the city spent P100 million for the relief goods for COVID-19 affected families.

“Mayor Labella is liable for the overpriced purchase of basic commodities. Look, DTI ordered a price freeze of basic commodities on March 8, 2020. Sardines can be bought as low as 13.50 pesos or 17 pesos maximum. Why purchase them at 22 pesos?,” Osmena said.

“Instant noodles can be bought as low as 6.30 pesos per pack, why purchase them at 11 pesos? That’s almost double the price! So where did the excess amount go? They better explain this. Or else, they can go to jail for this,” said Osmeña.

CDN Digital tried to reach City Administrator Floro Casas, Jr., who signed the procurement documents, but he refused to give a comment as he said he will still review the documents.

For Mayor Edgardo Labella the statements of Osmeña serve nothing but a distraction when the city is fighting the pandemic.

He challenged Osmeña to file charges against the city if corruption has indeed happened during the procurement of the relief goods.

“All I can say is that there he goes again. If he has some complaints, instead of making insinuations to the media, why don’t he file a case and submit evidence? I will not be affected by his statements. I will stay focus because we have a bigger fight, the fight against the COVID-19,” said the mayor.

Labella said the city will remain focus on the COVID-19 pandemic and will pay no attention to the former mayor’s allegations. /rcg