Varga-Buytrago tandem crushes Uzbekistan foes in AVC Beach Tour opener

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The dynamic duo of Cebuano beach volleyball standouts, Rancel Varga and James Buytrago set the tone for the Philippines in the Rebisco Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Beach Tour Nuvali Open.

This after they delivered a dominant performance with a commanding 21-13, 21-6 victory over Uzbekistan’s Mustafoev Golibjon and Nodirjon Alekseev on Wednesday, April 2 in Santa Rosa, Laguna.

“We came in prepared and just played our game. Winning in straight sets gives us confidence moving forward,” said Varga of Lapu-Lapu City.

Buytrago, his longtime partner in the sand, echoed the sentiment, highlighting the importance of maintaining intensity in every match.

Meanwhile, Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Invitationals champions Khylem Progella and Sofia Pagara also secured a solid opening victory, dispatching Malaysia’s Ee Ling Pua and Rachael Go, 21-8, 21-18, in the morning session.

UAAP champions Kat Epa and Honey Grace Cordero put up a strong fight in their AVC debut but fell just short against Japan’s Saki Maruyama and Miki Ishii, 12-21, 21-19, 9-15, in a thrilling match at center court.

With their lopsided opening match win, Varga and Buytrago are poised to make a deep run in this international tournament organized by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF).

