Talisay logs fourth COVID-19 case

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City has recorded its fourth case coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) this Thursday, May 7, 2020.

The patient is a woman from Upper Caduldulan in Barangay Lawaan III.

Patient No. 4, according to Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas, was admitted at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center last May 4. Her swab samples were taken yesterday, May 6.

Gullas said the contact tracing for Patient No. 4 have already commenced and that her family members were due for transfer to an isolation facility this evening.

“As far as the city is concerned, we will continue to contact trace and continue to swab individuals na contacts ni PT4,” Gullas wrote in a post.

The mayor added that the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in the city would proceed with the disinfection of Patient No. 4’s community on Friday, May 8.

Just In: Governor Gwendolyn Garcia announces 30 new COVID-19 cases

Meanwhile, Governor Gwendolyn Garcia announced during her live briefer this afternoon that there were 30 new cases of COVID-19 this afternoon, May 7.

Garcia said the other 29 positive cases are from Cebu City.