3 arrested in Talisay and Liloan buy-bust operations

By: Alven Marie A. Timtim and Paul Lauro - Reporter and Correspondent/CDN Digital | May 08,2020 - 02:21 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three drug personalities will be facing charges for violating Republic Act 9165, or the comprehensive dangerous drugs act, after they were arrested in separate buy-bust operations in Talisay City and Liloan, Cebu on Thursday night, May 7, 2020.

A total of P279,020 worth of illegal drugs were confiscated from the operations.

The first operation conducted in Barangay Cansojong, Talisay City, at around 10:05 p.m. led to the arrest of 19-year-old, Gevin Delfin from Sitio Casarrin of the same barangay.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Marlu Conag, of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), said that Delfin was listed as a high-value individual (HVI) and was under surveillance for about two weeks before the operation.

Confiscated from Delfin were 10.15 grams of suspected shabu worth at least P75,020.

Meanwhile, the Liloan police were able to arrest two drug personalities at 10:20 p.m., about 20 minutes after the buy-bust operation in Talisay City.

Police Major Danilo Colipano identified the suspects as Jonie Tulipas Naval, 39 and Alma Dicdican Gabiana, 35, both from Purok 2, Sitio Sambag, Barangay San Vicente in Liloan.

Packs of suspected shabu weighing at least 30 grams, which is worth P204,000, were found from the two during the buy-bust.

The three suspects are currently detained in police stations in the area where they were arrested. /bmjo