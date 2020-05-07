WHO Team now in Cebu to provide assistance

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A team of two experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) is now in Cebu to provide assistance to the local government’s response on the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis.

Dr. Jaime Bernadas, director of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH – 7) confirmed this in a message sent to members of the media.

Bernadas said the health experts from the world’s largest health institution arrived in the province last Thursday, May 7, 2020.

“They are with our teams now, and they will also visit the operation center. They will also assist in data analysis, and all technical inputs too,” said Bernadas.

The team has met with officials from the Cebu City Government led by Mayor Edgardo Labella on Friday, May 8, 2020.

“We are happy that the WHO will provide technical assistance to the Cebu City Government in our fight against COVID-19,” Labella stated on Facebook.

As of May 7, 2020, Cebu City has a total of 1,417 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 23 recoveries and seven deaths, making it the only city outside of Metro Manila with more than 1,000 documented COVID-19 patients. /rcg