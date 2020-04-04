outbrain

Cebu City records 29 new COVID-19 cases on May 7

By: Delta Dyrecka Letigio - Reporter/CDN Digital | May 07,2020 - 09:38 PM
The Cebu City government has closed the fish port in Barangay Suba to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the barangay. | CDN Digital file photo

The Fish Port in Barangay Suba was closed for 12 hours on Tuesday, April 21, for its disinfection after a case of the coronavirus was recorded in the area. | Gerard Vincent Francisco

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City recorded 29 new cases in its urban barangays on Thursday, May 7, 2020. 

Two were found in Barangay Suba, bringing the total cases in the barangay to 128. 

The city government has already closed the Suba Fish Port and Pasil Fish Market to control the spread in the area. 

Barangay Capitol Site recorded a new case, raising the total number of infected individuals to three. 

Barangay Lahug also recorded a new case. It now has six total cases. 

Barangay Mambaling still leads the city with a total of 550 COVID-19 cases. 

On Thursday, May 7, 2020, Mambaling recorded 11 new cases from Sitios Lawis and Proper Alaska. 

Barangay Tejero recorded 13 cases in Sitios Sampaguita, Alveola Street, Daclan, and Villagonzalo. 

The barangay has already prepared the Tejero Elementary School for the isolation of the patients.

Cebu City now has a total of 1,417 cases. /dbs

