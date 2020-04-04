Cebu City records 29 new COVID-19 cases on May 7

By: Delta Dyrecka Letigio - Reporter/CDN Digital | May 07,2020 - 09:38 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City recorded 29 new cases in its urban barangays on Thursday, May 7, 2020.

Two were found in Barangay Suba, bringing the total cases in the barangay to 128.

The city government has already closed the Suba Fish Port and Pasil Fish Market to control the spread in the area.

Read more: Labella orders temporary closure of Suba Fish Port, Pasil Fish Market

Barangay Capitol Site recorded a new case, raising the total number of infected individuals to three.

Barangay Lahug also recorded a new case. It now has six total cases.

Read more: Mambaling breaks 500-mark of COVID-19 cases

Barangay Mambaling still leads the city with a total of 550 COVID-19 cases.

On Thursday, May 7, 2020, Mambaling recorded 11 new cases from Sitios Lawis and Proper Alaska.

Read more: Mambaling chief: Alaska residents uncooperative, need more assistance

Barangay Tejero recorded 13 cases in Sitios Sampaguita, Alveola Street, Daclan, and Villagonzalo.

The barangay has already prepared the Tejero Elementary School for the isolation of the patients.

Cebu City now has a total of 1,417 cases. /dbs