COVID-19 recoveries from Lapu-Lapu now at 13

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Lapu-Lapu City has reported two more recoveries from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) infection on Friday, May 8, 2020.

This development brings the city’s total number of patients discharged from hospitals after having their health systems cleared of the virus to 13.

In Facebook, Lapu-Lapu City’s chief of Disaster Management and Risk Reduction Office Nagiel Bañacia said the two new patients are a 65-year-old female from Sitio Gabi, Barangay Gun-ob, and a 45-year-old male from Villa Verna, Barangay Marigondon.

Bañacia said both patients were discharged from the ARC Hospital on Friday after they have already tested negative of COVID-19 in their subsequent repeat tests.

Bañacia also said 17 families from the three areas in Lapu-Lapu City which were placed under lockdown have completed their 14-day quarantine.

As of May 7, Lapu-Lapu City has a total of 40 confirmed COVID-19 cases. /rcg