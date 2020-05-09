Look: How a sitio in Barangay Apas disinfects the people in the community

CEBU CITY, Philippines— This video is such a great reminder for everyone to have a little fun while ensuring safety in one’s community.

In Barangay Apas in Sitio Baca, Cebu City, they showed what they would be doing with the community’s ECQ violators in a very funny and unique way of disinfecting.

Netizen, Bryan Borden, 24, shared on his Facebook account on May 7, how they will disinfect those from their community who do not want to be sprayed with disinfectants before going inside their community.

“It’s because some people here in Sitio Baca doesn’t want to be disinfected with our spray so we decided to come up with this video so that people here in our sitio will stay at home,” he said.

In the video, you can see that one person is carrying grocery items who is about to get back into the community when volunteers approached him, checked his temperature, and asked him to disinfect himself by submerging in a drum full of water.

This hilarious stunt done by some volunteers in Sitio Baca, Barangay Apas garnered online attention that as of Saturday, May 9, the video has already been viewed 758,000 times, with 36,000 shares.

Watch:

WATCH: Some volunteers in Sitio Baca, Barangay Apas in Cebu City want to show how they secured their place from the virus through their own and fun way of disinfecting the people in their community. Netizen Bryan Borden told CDN Digital that they did not really do this in their community, but rather made the video to blow off some steam amid the recent situation and spread good vibes online. | Video from: Bryan Borden Posted by CDN Digital on Friday, May 8, 2020

Netizen, England Shire, said, Hay Pilipino mag katawa jud ta ani,” while, Princess Yza said, “Syaro daghan pa ganhan maggawas gawas ani.”

Although, Borden made it clear that this video was just made out of fun to blow off some steam with our current situation./dbs