Carreta now has 45 COVID-19 cases

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram May 10,2020 - 11:09 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – There are now 45 confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Barangay Carreta in Cebu City.

The City Health Department (CHD) logged 33 new COVID-19 cases in the barangay on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Results, however, were only publicly released around 8 a.m. on Sunday, May 10, 2020.

The village previously reported 12 individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the total number of cases of infection to 45.

CHD reported a total of 40 new cases of the infection on Saturday. Of these, 33 came from Sitio Negative in Barangay Carreta that is located along General Maxilom Avenue Extension in Cebu City.

Six cases came from Barangays Sambag 2 (2); Alaska Mambaling (1); Bato, Barangay Ermita (1); Barangay Punta Princesa (1); and Sunset Drive, Barangay Lahug (1).

The last one involved a repatriated Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW). But CHD continues to verify the OFWs address as of this writing.

With the latest development, the number of repatriated OFWs, who tested positive for the virus, now totals to 18.

As of Saturday, Cebu City logged a total of 1, 474, cases of the infection with 11 deaths and 31 recoveries. / dcb