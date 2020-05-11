Minglanilla quarantine control points get WiFi routers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Personnel manning quarantine control points (QCP) in three barangays in Minglanilla town southern Cebu will now have access to unlimited high-speed internet connection.

This after a private telecommunication company donated WiFi routers to three QCPs on Sunday, May 10, 2020. These are QCPs in barangays Poblacion, Tungkop, and Linao.

Police Master Sergeant Christopher Cesa of the Minglanilla Police said that internet connection will be a huge help to the personnel manning the QCPs.

He said this enables the personnel on duty to do their tasks efficiently and could even multitask and do additional workload aside from their usual office assignments.

“If we have reports to finish, we can quickly send them to our heads with the internet connection,” said Cesa.

More importantly, Cesa said the wifi connection allows policemen to stay updated on the latest news, especially with when it comes to the development on the cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the province.

“The internet is still the easiest means of information and communication,” said Cesa. /bmjo