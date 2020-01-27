Yap: No results yet in Bohol COVID-19 tests

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Bohol Governor Arthur Yap assured his constituents anew that there is no attempt to hide developments in the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing in the province amid the delay in the release of the results of over 100 samples taken last May 5 yet.

In a statement this Monday, May 11,2020, Yap said Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) has explained to him that the delay in the release of the test results is due to the backlog experienced by the laboratory in Cebu due to lack of functioning real-time polymerase chain reaction (rt-PCR) machines.

“Nakasabot ko sa inyong kalibog ug nganong dugay kaayo ang resulta sa PCR test. Gipangutana sad nako si Dir. [Jaime] Bernadas bahin ani, ingon niya nga daghan daw kaayo ug backlogged nga mga swab samples nga wala pa nila ma-process tungod kay usa ra ang ilang makina nga magamit kay naguba ang uban ug nagpa-abot pud sila sa ilang bag-ong makina karong semanaha,” Yap said.

(I understand your confusion on why it is taking too long to release the PCR test results. I also asked this to Director Jaime Bernadas and he said they have a lot of backlog samples that they have not processed yet because they only have one functional PCR machine and they are still awaiting for a new machine to arrive this week.)

The pending test results include from those of 65 repatriated overseas Filipino workers who arrived in the province last April 28, 11 medical workers and police and other personnel who had contact with the OFWs and 87 influenza-like illness (ILI) patients from its 48 component local government units.

The governor said there is no point in hiding whatever the results of the PCR tests will be as it might only lead to more risks.

“I have no interest to hide the results. Kay kung tago-an nako ang resulta, unya simbako naay mahitabong outbreak dinhi sa Bohol tungod kay wala makahibaw ang mga Bol-anon sa tinuod estado sa atong lalawigan, musamot [og] kadako ang akong problema ana. Mao nga kung naay resulta o impormasyon nga angay ipahibaw sa katawhan, ako gyud ng ipahibaw kaninyong tanan,” he added.

(If I hide the results and God forbid, there will be an outbreak here in Bohol because the Boholanos are not informed of the real state of our province, that would bring a bigger problem for me. That is why if there will new results of information that the public must know, I will definitely inform all of you.) /bmjo