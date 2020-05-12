Lapu to distribute returned SAP allocation to ‘left out’ beneficiaries today

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Lapu-Lapu City government collected at least P1 million worth of Social Amelioration Program (SAP) allocations that were returned by its supposed recipients.

Annabeth Cuizon, head of the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), said they will release the amount to beneficiaries who were “left out” in their earlier distributions.

Left out beneficiaries are those who were made to fill up the SAP forms but were not given the P6, 000 assistance because of the need to prioritize the more deserving ones.

“Didto rata nag kuha kay naka fill up naman to sila sa katong forms. We don’t have to look for people nga wala naka fill up sa katong forms kay wala naman tay form,” Cuizon told CDN Digital.

(We will get the replacements from among those who were already made to fill up the [SAP] forms. We don’t have to look for people to fill up new forms because we no longer have available forms.)

Cuzion said they will start today, May 12, 2020, the distribution of cash aid to left out beneficiaries.

“Tanan maka dawat ana is katong mga naa sa left out nga na verified na,” she added.

(Beneficiaries who were listed as left out but already underwent verification will be the ones who will receive the cash aid.)

Mayor Junard Chan earlier asked Oponganon, who were listed as SAP beneficiaries but were not actually qualified to receive the assistance because they were already receiving other national government subsidies, to return the P6, 000 cash aid to City Hall.

Chan said he wanted the money to go to more deserving city residents.

Because of Chan’s appeal, some 180 beneficiaries appeared at the Mayor’s Office to return the cash.

“Kining SAP ang nagvalidate niani ang national government. This is under DSWD. Nangayo ko sa inyong panabang kinsa tong adunay nahibaw-an nga kaduha ni kumbra palihug ko isulti o pm kanako. Pantawid o UCT siya unya nikobra sa SAP that is illegal pagpangilad kana,” posted Chan on his Facebook page on May 5.

(SAP beneficiaries were validated by the national government. This is under DSWD. I am appealing to those who know of any beneficiaries of two different government programs to report this to my office. Either Pantwaid or UCT beneficiaries, if you claim your SAP allocation that is tantamount to fraud.) / dcb