PWD, one of poorest of the poor in Lapu, gets gov’t aid

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Amid the controversies circling around the distribution of the Social Amelioration Program (SAP) in the city of Lapu-Lapu, one unqualified beneficiary was still able to get some aid from the government all thanks to social media.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan together with his daughter, Barangay Pajo Councilor Jasmine Chan, gave some basic necessities to a person with disability (PWD) living in Barangay Pajo.

The distribution happened on Saturday, May 9.

Look: Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan’s post about aid to Tatay

In the post by Chan on his official Facebook page, he stated that this male PWD was one of those poorest of the poor but was not qualified for SAP.

“Tungod niana, ato siyang gidalhan sa iyang pang-adlaw2 nga panginahanglanon,” said Chan in his post.

(Because of that, we brought him some basic necessities for his daily needs.)

He was able to reach out to “Tatay” as what he calls him on his post after a concerned netizen reached out to Chan on behalf of Tatay.

In the photos, you can see Tatay’s face light up upon knowing that he has a visitor and no less than the city mayor himself.

“Walay kabutangan ang kalipay sa usa ka PWD sa Brgy Pajo sa iyang pagkahibalo nga ato siyang gibisita sa iyang pinuy-anan,” said Chan.

(A PWD of Barangay Pajo was so happy when he knew that the mayor has visited his home.)

The city government of Lapu-Lapu was able to supply the needed day to day necessities of Tatay with this distribution.

In his post, netizens were also happy with the help that this PWD got from the government.

Levi Noel commented, “Familiar kaau ni si Tatay, Praise God kay natabangan jod siya.”

(Tatay is familiar. Praise God that he received the assistance.)/dbs