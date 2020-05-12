Cebu-based choral group performs ECQ version of ‘Balay ni Mayang’

MOALBOAL, Cebu — Members of the JRG Visayas Chorale, a Cebu-based choral group, came together for this very important mission — to remind everyone to stay at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The group relayed their appeal to all Cebuanos with their ECQ version of the contemporary Bisdak song “Balay ni Mayang” that was originally written and interpreted by Kyle Wong and Martina San Diego.

“Since all other choirs who attempted the same project chose songs about God or about inspiration, which I’m sure gave people comfort pero I’m sure too it made them cry. I wanted the kids to give comfort [to people] pero in a different way through humor,” said Anna Tabita Piquero, the group’s musical director and conductor.

Piquero, 49, added that they tweaked some of the lyrics of the song to relay a very important message to the Cebuanos especially during these times of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) health crisis.

The four-minute video song cover entitled “Choraleography in Quarantine” featured movements or choreography done by Maria Fe Repuela.

Aside from reminding everyone to stay at home, Piquero said they also wanted to encourage especially those who are now recovering from the virus that “everyone will get through this crisis.”

JRG Visayas Chorale consisted of students coming from different colleges and universities in Cebu, out of school youth, and some young professionals.

Since they are also on home quarantine, Piquero said it took them about a month to complete their video cover.

“It was so difficult to reach them. Madalas the tracks cannot be used because nga of the crickets, dogs, chickens, tsismisan. Then if I ask them to remake and resend, iiyak na sila kasi ayaw na daw sila bigyan ng load ng parents (Most of the times their recordings would include the sound of crickets, barking dogs, crowing of roosters and the voices of people who are nearby. If I ask them to resend, they will start to cry because their parents would no longer give them money for load),” she said.

Piquero said that even the Internet connection in places where their members were staying was also a huge challenge. It took time for some of their members to send their recordings to video editor Kenneth Lizaran, who is also their group’s former president.

But their determination to produce their video cover made them overcome all the hurdles.

“Kining choraleography among gamayng halad sa tanang katawhan nga unta makatabang ug lift up sa spirit ning atong mga higala ug makapakatawa sa ilahang tagsa tagsa ka mga kasing kasing amo jud kining gihimo para kaninyong tanan ug hinaot napakatawa mo namo sa among halad kaninyo,” said Mia Ricardo, a group member for almost 13 years.

(We are offering his choraleography to all Cebuanos with hopes that this will help lift up your spirit during their trying times and bring smiles to your faces.)

Ricardo said that the expression of gratitude that they have been getting from people who already saw their song cover gives them the feeling of content after all their hard work.

Their video has earned 3,100 views; 487 post reactions; and 545 shares as of 2 p.m. today. / dcb