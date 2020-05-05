Rice distribution in Talisay City starts

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Talisay City government started on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, the distribution of one sack of 25 kilos of rice to each of the families in their city.

But Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas said that the distribution process will take time to complete.

He is asking those who continue to wait for their share of the rice to “please be patient.”

“Dili gyud na madala hatag in one day tanan especially if dako kaau ang barangay. (We cannot complete the distribution in one day especially in bigger barangays in the city.) Maybe it will take a couple of days to finish distribution to all,” Gullas said in a Facebook post Tuesday night.

“Rest assured whether sementado ang balay or dili. Whether adunahan or dili. Whether subdivision or dili. Whether nag abang or dili. Whether botante or dili. Nag huna2x ang city para ninyo.”

(Rest assured that whether you live in a concrete structure or not. Whether you are rich or poor. Whether you live in a subdivision or not. Whether you are renting your place or not. Whether you are a registered voter or not. Your city government is thinking of your welfare.)

Gullas said that while there were barangays that already started rice distribution on Tuesday, there are others that will also have to start today, May 13.

He also asked Talisaynons who have concerns about the rice distribution process to file a complaint before his office. There are personnel at the Office of the Mayor who are tasked to validate their complaints and speak with the complainants, he said.

“Just want to be clear para sa future na pangutana, if you have complaints, ako hangyo ninyo, please give us a call Kung dili gyud mu happy, we will fix it,” Gullas added.

(I just want to be clear that if you have questions or complaints, please give us a call and we will be happy to fix whatever problems you have.)

Photos below were taken from the Facebook page of Samsam Gullas: