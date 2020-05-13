Jimi Marquez reconnects with Cebu roots in CDN Digital’s Lockdown: A break from the outbreak

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebuano singer-actress Jimi Marquez reconnected with her Cebuano roots by guesting in the Tuesday episode of CDN Digital’s Lockdown: A break from the outbreak.

Watch:

Marquez sang a couple of songs that are close to her heart like Lost in Japan by Shawn Mendez, a short version of the song Love and Hate Collide by Deff Leppard, Reasons of Earth, Wind and Fire and Mariah Carey’s My All.

The 33-year-old Toledo City native rose to fame when she joined in ABS-CBN’s singing contest, “Star in a Million” in 2006.

The competition was Marquez’s ticket to widen her horizons and explore the world through singing and acting.

Marquez, who is a graduate of Mass Communication- Major in Broadcast Journalism at the University of San Jose Recoletos, has already explored parts of the world where she continues to get recognition for her talent.

“Cebuanos are known to be great singers. People would automatically think that you sing well upon knowing that you’re from the Queen City of the south. It’s both a compliment and pressure at the same time I reckon. Personally, though, I love the assumption that people outside of Cebu have. Wouldn’t want it any other way,” said Marquez to CDN Digital. / dcb