Kareem Alocillo plans free basketball clinic for kids in 2025

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Champion basketball coach and sports advocate Kareem Alocillo is starting 2025 by giving back to the community that shaped his journey in sports.

Alocillo, who has spent nearly a decade in the sports industry, is planning to launch a regular grassroots basketball clinic in Cebu, offering aspiring young athletes a chance to train—for free.

“For me, 2025 is the year of giving back to the community,” said Alocillo.

“Sports have profoundly shaped my life, and as my academy—the Coach A Sports Academy—celebrates its ninth anniversary this April, I want to make an even greater impact by expanding our reach and empowering more kids,” he added.

Alocillo’s free weekend basketball clinics will target barangays and municipalities across Cebu, with detailed schedules currently being finalized. This grassroots initiative, according to him, will be his biggest project for the year and a heartfelt way of giving back to the community that has supported his career.

Additionally, he plans to establish a sports foundation aimed at helping less fortunate children in southern Cebu, particularly in Talisay, Minglanilla, and Naga. The foundation will offer a year-round sports program at no cost to its beneficiaries.

“As a young boy, I always dreamed of joining programs like this but rarely had the opportunity,” Alocillo shared.

“Now, I’m in a position to create those opportunities for others. I’m hoping to expand these programs not just in Cebu but across Visayas and Mindanao. Anyone interested can message me, and we’ll make it happen.”

ALOCILLO’S ACHIEVEMENTS

Alocillo is no stranger to success on the basketball court. He led the Consolacion Sarok Weavers to the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) 21-U Visayas Leg title and recently guided Barangay Poblacion to victory in the Talisay City Mayor’s Cup Basketball Tournament.

These achievements have further fueled his desire to give back through grassroots programs.

“I believe grassroots sports programs can uncover hidden talents and nurture them into future stars. Unfortunately, there aren’t enough free programs for gifted kids, so I’m creating a platform where they can showcase and develop their abilities,” Alocillo explained.

To bring his vision to life, Alocillo plans to collaborate with local barangay captains, Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) chairpersons, mayors, and private organizations.

“Partnerships will be key to ensuring the success of this initiative. With the support of local leaders and entities, we can build a sustainable program that will reach more kids and make a lasting impact,” he concluded.

