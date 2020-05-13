NY mother and daughter, both nurses, beat coronavirus

By: INQUIRER.net US Bureau - INQUIRER.NET U.S. Bureau | May 13,2020 - 11:20 AM

LONG ISLAND, New York – Co-workers on Saturday afternoon, May 9, welcomed home with car horns and cheers Luz and Katie Naranjo, a mother and daughter who are both nurses and are recovering from Covid-19.

Katie says she spread the virus to her mother, father, brother and sister. Her mother, Luz, had to go to the hospital and was on a ventilator for 10 days.

“At that point we were devastated. Sad to say we thought the worst,” Katie told Long Island News 12. The five members of the Naranjo family are expected to recover from the virus.

Fellow nurses from Long Island Jewish Valley Stream Hospital as well as employees from other departments cheered from their cars. Luz says he was surprised by the outpouring of support.

“This is the best Mother’s Day gift. All my friends and families are here,” Luz told News 12.