Former senator Tessie Aquino-Oreta passes away

MANILA, Philippines — Former senator Tessie Aquino-Oreta passed away on Thursday night, her son has announced.

“On behalf of my family, it is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my mom at 10:48 p.m. of May 14,” Malabon Mayor Antolin “Lenlen” Oreta said in a Facebook post.

“Former Senator Tessie Aquino-Oreta was a public servant who devoted her life to the country and her adopted hometown of Malabon. She was a loving grandmother, mother, and wife and a friend to those whose lives she touched,” he added.