6 individuals, some SAP and UCT beneficiaries, arrested for illegal gambling in Cordova

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Members of the Cordova Police arrested six individuals for illegal gambling activities on Thursday afternoon, May 14, 2020, in Barangay Gabi, Cordova town, Cebu.

According to Cordova Police chief, Police Lieutenant Colonel Jan Ace Layug, the six arrested were Veloso Seguisabal, 25; Analyn Abayin Inting, 43; Florilyn Verano Inting, 52; Marcelo Sayuday Garrido, 43; Emmanuel Verano Inting, 19; and Camelo Veloso Seguisabal Jr., 28, all residents of Sitio Camino in Barangay Gabi.

According to Layug, except for Emmanuel Inting, those arrested were beneficiaries of the social amelioration program (SAP) and unconditional cash transfer (UCT) of the government.

The six were arrested after receiving reports from concerned citizens in the area.

In previous reports, Layug has already mentioned that they receive several reports about illegal gambling activities in the town despite under the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) threat.

“Cordova MPS personnel will not get tired of warning all Cordovanhons to stay at home and abide with the rules set by our government for this quarantine period. While we are at the frontlines of our battle against COVID-19, we will not cease from conducting operation against all forms of illegal activities,” said Layug.

All the arrested persons are now detained in Corodva Police Station detention facility, pending the filing of charges of illegal gambling and ECQ violations. /bmjo