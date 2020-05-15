Police reminds motorists: Follow speed limit when driving in the city

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Policemen of the Carbon Police Station here are reminding motorists, especially those traversing the downtown area, to follow the required city speed limit to avoid accidents.

This after a private vehicle and a utility van figured in an early morning accident along Osmeña Boulevard corner Sanciangko Street on Friday, May 15, 2020.

“Remind lang mi sa public nga pahinay lang og padagan bisan pa man nga wala kaayo sakyanan sa dalan,” said Police Master Sergeant Porferio Lim Jr., of the responding Carbon Police Station.

(We remind the public to still drive slowly even when there are lesser vehicles on the road.)

Lim that the private vehicle driven by Jaclyn Diane Dela Bajan, 39, a resident of Barangay Pooc, Talisay City, was traversing Osmeña Boulevard heading uptown when it hit the utility vehicle driven by Noel Cuizon, 44, resident of Barangay Sambag 1, who was heading to the Taboan area through Sanciangko Street. Both collided at the crossing where both streets meet.

According to Lim, investigation showed that Dela Bajan’s red subcompact sedan hit the left side of the utility van driven by Cuizon. The impact caused the van to topple to its right side.

Lim said that the two drivers were unharmed after the accident.

The two parties both agreed to settle with Dela Bajan promising to shoulder all the damages brought by the accident.

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella announced last April 1, 2020 that there will be a speed limit for vehicles while the city is under the state of enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

Labella ordered this after receiving reports that some vehicles have been taking advantage of the roads that are almost empty due to the ECQ.

In his executive order, Labella said vehicles, including trucks and private cars, should not go over 40 kilometers per hour (kph) in major roads.

Major roads include national highways and city roads such as Colon Street, Natalio Bacalso Highway, and Osmeña Boulevard.

In interior roads, especially in residential areas, vehicles can only move at a pace of not more than 20 kph, since many of people walk on these smaller roads. /bmjo