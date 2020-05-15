Five sitios in Tejero placed under lockdown

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Six sitios (sub villages) in Barangay Tejero have been placed under total lockdown because of the rising cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in these areas.

Cebu City Legal Officer Rey Gealon, spokesperson of Mayor Edgardo Labella, announced the lockdown of these sitios as decided by the barangay on Friday, May 15, 2020.

Tejero has a total of 75 cases, with two of these just recently recorded on Friday.

Gealon said the staff of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office are now in the area to secure the 941 families in the five sitios.

The sitios include Vilgun with 195 families, ICM with 122 families, Daclan with 193 families, Sampaguita with 420 families, and Bacarosa with 11 families.

Contrary to the initial announcement of the Cebu City government, Barangay Tejero clarified that Sitio Looban, with 99 families, will not be placed under lockdown.

Only one case was recorded in the area and the patient reportedly died. Barangay Tejero said that the sitio will still receive relief goods from the barangay and the city even if they will not be placed under total lockdown.

The village chief of Tejero, Hermogenes Galang, Jr., ordered the lockdown with the recommendations of Mayor Edgardo Labella and the Cebu City Health Department.

“Isunod sad ang paghatag og relief assistance. Adunay gipadala ang syudad nga 550 sako nga bugas og 11,000 ka delata. (The relief goods will immediately follow. The city has sent 550 sacks of rice and 11,000 canned goods),” said Gealon.

The city government assured the residents that the city will provide for their needs while their sitios are under the lockdown for the next 14 to 21 days. /bmjo