Certain businesses in Cebu City allowed to operate starting tomorrow

By: Delta Dyrecka Letigio - Reporter/CDN Digital | May 15,2020 - 07:06 PM
Natalio Bacalso Avenue, which is empty of vehicles, will soon have more vehicles as more businesses are allowed to operate with the city going into modified enhanced community quarantine.

Under normal circumstances, Natalio Bacalso Avenue is one of the busiest thoroughfares in Cebu City. But with the city under enhanced community quarantine, the avenue is more like an avenue of a ghost town. | Gerard Francisco

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Some businesses can start to operate at limited capacity starting Saturday, May 16, 2020, as the city shifts to the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ).

In the newly signed Executive Order No. 77, Mayor Edgardo Labella specified that some businesses such as repair and installation of machinery industries, real estate industries, veterinary clinics, and even some stalls in malls may reopen.

Here is the full list of the allowed industries to operate during the MECQ:

CATEGORY I: (may operate at full capacities)

  1. Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries
  2. Manufacturing of essential goods
  3. Hospitals and Clinics
  4. Essential retail
  5. Laundry shops
  6. Food Preparations
  7. Logistics and service providers
  8. Delivery services
  9. Repair and installation of machinery
  10. Utilities (energy, water, garbage collection, sewage)
  11. Telecommunications
  12. Gasoline Stations
  13. Construction
  14. Media establishments

CATEGORY II (may operate with full capacity):

  1. Cement and Steel
  2. Mining and Quarrying
  3. Electronic Commerce Companies
  4. Postal carriers and delivery services
  5. Export-oriented companies
  6. Hosing service activities
  7. Special purpose accommodations
  8. Business Process Outsourcing
  9. Banks
  10. Capital Markets
  11. Rental and leasing
  12. Employment recruitment

CATEGORY III Industries (may operate at half capacity)

  1. Manufacturing of non-essential goods
  2. Real estate activities
  3. Office administrative and support
  4. Accommodation for guests
  5. Funeral and Embalming
  6. Veterinary clinics
  7. Security and Investigations services
  8. Financial services
  9. Legal and Accounting
  10. Management and Consultancy services
  11. Architecture and engineering services
  12. Scientific and research development
  13. Advertising and market research
  14. Computer programming
  15. Publishing and printing activities
  16. Film, music, and tv production
  17. Wholesale and retail trade
  18. Repair shops
  19. Malls and commercial centers (restaurants, hardware, clothing and accessories, mall-based government frontline services, bookstores, and school and office supplies, baby care, pet food and pet care, IT and electronic equipment, flower and jewelry, and toy stores)

The management or operators of these industries who will be allowed to operate at full or partial capacity must sign an oath of undertaking submitted to the Mayor’s Office, that they will subject their workers for rapid tests.

Other provisions under the MECQ:

Inter-island travel will still be limited except for essential frontliners such as government workers, medical workers, law enforcement, repatriated overseas workers, returning Filipinos, and trucks carrying essential goods.

Public mass transport is still not allowed except for company and public shuttles.

Private vehicles may ply the streets provided they follow the number coding and only two individuals may be in the car.

Motorcycles and bicycles can only carry one person, no back-riding is allowed.

People may go out of their homes occasionally to jog and go walking, but only one person per household may go out at a time with respect to the social distancing. Masks are obligatory.

Other policies during the ECQ are still applicable during the MECQ such as the Carbon Market schedule, liquor ban in public places, stay at home order for senior citizens and minors, and the use of the ECQ pass.

The mayor reiterates that work from home remains the standard for other industries that are still not allowed to operate under the MECQ.  /rcg

