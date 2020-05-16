Lapu’s COVID-19 ‘sweeper rapid testing’ starts on May 16

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Lapu-Lapu City government will start today, May 16, 2020, a “sweeper rapid testing” to make sure that even residents of sitios that did not record cases of the infection will be tested for COVID-19.

Sweeper testing is scheduled for three days, from May 16 to 18.

“Murag manilhig ta’g balik sa mga barangay ug sitio nga wala maigo,” Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan said during the blessing and formal opening of the city’s COVID-19 isolation facility at the Lapu-Lapu City College on Friday, May 15.

(It is like sweeping for the second time especially the barangays and sitios that did not record cases of the infection.)

A Facebook post by the City’s Public Information Office (PIO) said that testing teams from the City Health Department will be sent especially to barangays where very few residents volunteered to undergo mass rapid testing, a scientific way of getting samples from a particular place.

“Ang tanang mamaligya sa sari-sari store, mamaligya sa mercado which is ma-expose kaayo, ato silang gi-require to have this test,” the mayor said.

(We have also required all sari-sari store vendors, those who sell in public markets who are considered as exposed to undergo the tests.)

Lapu-Lapu city has so far recorded around 50 COVID-19 cases with 27 recoveries and one death.

As of Friday, only Barangays Punta Engano, Caubian, Pangan-an, Ibo, and Pajo exceed the number of residents targeted for rapid mass testing while the island barangay of Caohagan tested 100 percent of its targeted number of residents.

Of the city’s 30 barangays, about 14 managed to only test half of its target while 10 others logged a below 50 percent testing rate.

Sweeper Rapid Testing

In the PIO post, Grace Carungay, the head of the city’s testing team, was quoted as saying that the city’s sweeper testing on May 16 will include Barangays of Santa Rosa, San Vicente, and Sabang in Olango Island. Testing will be held at the Sta. Rosa gymnasium.

On the same day, testing is also scheduled for residents of Barangays Tingo, Talima, Caw-oy, Baring, and Tungasan also in Olango Island. But this time testing will already be done at the mini Hoops Dome.

Separate testing will also be made for residents of Barangay Gun-ob in mainland Lapu-Lapu on Saturday and this will be done at the Mahayahay Cockpit.

But testing for residents of barangays Marigondon, Subabasbas, Canjulao will be done in their respective barangays.

On Sunday, the city’s sweeper teams will be visiting Barangays Pusok, Buaya, Babag, Agus, and Calawisan.

On Monday, they will be stationed in Barangays Basak, Pajac, and Looc.

Fight vs COVID-19

Carungay said that they may, later on, decide to add residents of barangays that were not included in their official list for sweeper testing.

“Kadtong wala pwedi mo moadto sa maong barangay para magpa-test, pag-tabang sa syudad, pagpakita sa kinatibuk-an nga hitsura sa syudad mahitungod aning COVID-19,” mayor said.

(Those who come from barangays that were not included in our list can visit barangays, where tests are being held, to help give our city government a clearer picture of the COVID-19 situation here.)

Chan is reminding Oponganons to wear face masks, wash their hands, and to continue to observe social distancing when visiting designated testing centers.

“Padayon nato ang atong kooperasyon, ug disiplina, kay tan-aw nako disiplina ra gyud ang kinahanglan nato aron mabuntog nato ang COVID-19,” Mayor Chan said.

(Please continue to show your cooperation and discipline because it is our show of discipline that will help us in our fight against COVID-19.) / dcb