Cebu Island breaches 100-mark in recoveries

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The number of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients in Cebu Island who already tested negative of the virus now stand at 107.

This after Cebu City reported two more ‘laboratory negative’ on Saturday, May 16, bringing its total recoveries to 78.

CDN Digital compiled the number of laboratory negative patients reported from all areas in Cebu island.

Next to Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City has the second-highest number of COVID-19 recoveries, with 16. It was followed by Mandaue City with six, and Cebu province with five.

Two health workers from Cebu province, whose specific addresses were not disclosed, also recovered from COVID-19.

Laboratory negative is the term used to classify previously confirmed COVID-19 patients whose laboratory results, after undergoing rounds of repeat tests, came out negative of the virus.

While considered as recoveries, however, not all patients tagged as laboratory negative are immediately discharged from their respective hospitals or quarantine centers.

As of May 15, independent tallies from the local governments of Cebu City, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, and Cebu province showed that there are a total of 1,960 COVID-19 cases in the island. Of these, 20 are mortalities.

Cebu is the only area outside Metro Manila with the highest number of COVID-19 cases, a development attributed mainly by the ‘aggressive and massive’ testing being conducted.

