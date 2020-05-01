Tech-equipped wristband warns wearers if they’ve broken social distancing guidelines

IK Multimedia this week unveiled the Safe Spacer wearable, a wristband that can alert workers when they’re too close to another person and are therefore risking the transmission of COVID-19.

In an attempt to ease the minds of workers on the job while the COVID-19 transmission risk is still high, IK Multimedia announced Thursday a battery-powered wearable that will alert wearers when they come within six feet of another device—aka, another person wearing a Safe Spacer.

This wearable comes in the form of a wristband, and the warnings can be customized as visual, vibrating, or audio alarms. The measurements are purportedly “ultra-precise” and can accurately calculate distances within four inches of their actual value.

IK Multimedia states that the device works right out of the box with no set-up necessary. Because the wristband detects the proximity of other devices, it’s necessary for all people in a space—like a factory, school, office or museum—to wear one in order for social distance guidelines to be fully observed. If desired, each device can be associated with an individual thanks to an integrated ID tag and built-in memory.

The Safe Spacer will be available for purchase starting in the third quarter of this year for $99.99 or €99.99 (over P 5,000). CL /ra