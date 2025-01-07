A sweet start to 2025 at Solea Mactan Cebu Resort’s ‘Candy Land’ new year countdown

Solea Mactan Cebu Resort rang in 2025 with an explosion of sweetness and fun at its highly anticipated ‘Candy Land’ New Year Countdown.

A whimsical paradise dripping with bright colors, sweet treats, and festive vibes

The night began with a lavish special dinner buffet that left taste buds tantalized and hearts full. Guests were treated to an array of culinary masterpieces, from fresh seafood feasts to mouthwatering international and local favorites, all crafted with expert precision and flair. The buffet was beautifully arranged, resembling a sugar-coated dream, with desserts taking center stage as an ode to the evening’s ‘Candy Land’ theme.

The atmosphere buzzed with energy as live entertainment kept the crowd enthralled. Vibrant performances from talented musicians filled the air with catchy tunes, while dynamic modern and fire dancers captivated the audience with their artistry and energy. These entertainments created an engaging mix of spectacle and excitement, setting the tone for a night to remember.

But the night’s highlight wasn’t just what was on stage but also what happened by the water.

The Solea Seaview and Nina Pool became the site of a larger-than-life foam party under the stars. Guests of all ages threw themselves into the bubbly fun, dancing and laughing as free-flowing drinks added to the festive cheer. The foam glistened under twinkling lights, creating a magical scene where inhibitions faded and pure joy took center stage.

The grand finale was the Sugary Sparks Firework Display, a fitting end to an unforgettable celebration. The sky erupted into dazzling bursts of color, illuminating the resort and the ocean in a kaleidoscope of light. Guests watched in awe, their faces glowing with wonder as the symphony of fireworks marked the beginning of the new year.

Solea Mactan Cebu Resort’s ‘Candy Land’ New Year Countdown wasn’t just an event but an experience. A night filled with indulgent food, mesmerizing performances, endless fun, and magical moments ensured everyone had sweet memories to carry into 2025. At Solea, every celebration promises to be as colorful and unforgettable as the year ahead.

For booking and more information, visit Solea Mactan Cebu Resort’s official Facebook page or website at soleahotels.com. You may also reach out to (032) 517- 8889 and [email protected].

advt.