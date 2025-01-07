Cebu City drug den: Couple, 3 visitors busted

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A couple, who’s allegedly been working together to run a Cebu City drug den, and three others landed in jail after they were caught during a buy bust operation in Sitio Baca, Brgy. Apas on Monday afternoon, January 6.

The buy bust, conducted by Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) agents and personnel of the Mabolo Police Station, also led to the confiscation of over P300,000 worth of illegal drugs.

At around 2:00 p.m., operatives arrested the subject of the operation and Cebu City drug den maintainer, 45-year-old alias “Romualdo.”

Also apprehended was his live-in partner and drug den employee alias “Mary Cris,” 42.

Aside from the two, authorities also arrested three alleged drug den visitors: “Maricor,” 39, unemployed, and a resident of Barangay Tisa, Cebu City; alias “Roel,” 36, dispatcher, and a resident of Barangay Banilad, Cebu City; and alias “Lucilo,” 50, unemployed, and resident of Banilad, Mandaue City.

Suspected shabu weighing around 47.85 grams with an estimated average market value of P325,380 were confiscated from the suspects.

In addition, authorities seized P150 cash believed to be drug proceeds and various drug paraphernalia during the operation.

Leia Alcantara, PDEA-7 spokesperson, disclosed that the suspects, with the exception of Roel, were previously imprisoned for illegal drugs.

The operation on Monday stemmed from a tip from a concerned citizen and was set into motion after a case buildup for one week, she added.

As of this writing, all five suspects of the Cebu City drug den raid, are in the custody of authorities pending the filing of drug charges against them.

