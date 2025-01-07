Cebu’s 2024 food scene shines bright with flavorful milestones

Cebu has cemented its status as a culinary haven, with 2024 serving an exceptional array of food events, restaurant launches, and innovative dining concepts. The region’s food and beverage developments have captured hearts and palates, celebrating local flavours and introducing international cuisines.

Cebu’s 2024 food scene demonstrated a dynamic mix of tradition, innovation, and collaboration.

Here’s a comprehensive look at the highlights that shaped Cebu’s gastronomic landscape this year.

SM City Cebu Food Hall: A New Dining Haven

The grand opening of the SM City Cebu Food Hall on August 22 excited food lovers and introduced a curated dining experience. With a medley of stalls ranging from local gems like Tah-Mee and Red Bowl to international-inspired spots such as Shish Kebab Hub and Buffalo Brads, the Food Hall quickly became a gathering spot for diverse palates. SM Supermalls’ President Steven Tan emphasized inclusivity, blending global brands with proudly Pinoy products.

Taste Cebu at NUSTAR Resort Cebu

The Cebu Food and Wine Festival 2024, launched at NUSTAR Resort, united over 40 restaurants, 27 chefs, and 10 mixologists, elevating Cebu’s culinary prestige. Highlights like three distinct tasting zones showcased unique Cebuano coastal, mountain, and nightlife-inspired dishes, from bakasi bonbons to tuba-marinated tacos. Local masters like NUSTAR’s Chef Martin Rebolledo and guest chefs such as “The Godfather of Philippine Cuisine” Chef Sau Del Rosario brought tradition and creativity to the forefront.

NUSTAR’s iconic The Mall offered visitors an unparalleled hybrid dining-shopping experience. From casual eats to upscale bites, The Mall underscored Cebu’s growing appetite for combining leisure with fine dining, adding another dimension to the city’s upscale offerings.

omAKAse by Naoki Eguchi

In Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan, omAKAse is Cebu’s newest haven for traditional Japanese cuisine. The restaurant is led by renowned chefs Naoki Eguchi and Masahiro Kinoshita, and it sources 95% of its ingredients straight from Japan. Its authentic dishes, crafted with meticulous precision, bring the essence of Japan to Mactan, ensuring diners experience a slice of the Land of the Rising Sun.

Beachfront Dining at Azure Beach Club

Crimson Resort’s Azure Beach Club redefined seaside dining with Asian fusion dishes, ranging from tangy satays to fresh tropical desserts. The scenic beachfront experience transformed every meal into a vibrant culinary retreat.

Saffron Café’s International Buffet

Crimson’s Saffron Café continued to impress with its rich buffet line-up featuring Filipino, Japanese, Korean, and Western dishes. Fully renovated, this all-day dining spot treated guests to expanded live-action stations and locally inspired desserts like Victoria Amores Chocolates.

Enye’s Spanish Flair

Enye, at Crimson Resort, embraced its Spanish heritage under the visionary guidance of Chef Chele Gonzalez. The restaurant paired traditional tapas with modern Spanish innovations, creating a menu that transported guests straight to Spain while celebrating Cebuano hospitality.

Marco Polo Plaza Cebu’s Festive Feasts

Cafe Marco at Marco Polo Plaza offered a culinary celebration this holiday season with its festive holiday buffets. Featuring a mix of Asian, Filipino, and Western classics, it brought families and friends together to enjoy the season’s spirit in a warm, inviting atmosphere.

The Grand Bohol Harvest at BE Grand Resort

Across the waters in Bohol, BE Grand Resort hosted The Grand Bohol Harvest, celebrating the island’s culinary treasures. Highlights included molecular Boholano cuisine, artisanal chocolates, and dishes like charcoaled bibingka crafted by Chef Jenzel Fontilla, showcasing an innovative twist on traditional flavors.

Amarillo at Yello Hotel

Cebu’s Amarillo Sports Bar and Restaurant at Yello Hotel elevated dining with new Executive Lunch Sets and unique Fresh Fix drinks. With sweeping city views, Amarillo combines comfort and flavor, offering diverse menus catering to busy professionals and casual diners.

Caja Kitchen’s Holiday Buffets

Caja Kitchen Cebu, located in the Bayfront Hotel, turned festive dining into an art. Its thoughtfully crafted holiday buffets delighted diners with Filipino flavors, comfort dishes, and moments perfect for family celebrations.

The Bellevue Resort’s Lamian and Marea

Panglao’s The Bellevue Resort impressed diners with its two signature restaurants. Lamian elevated Filipino classics by integrating sustainable, local ingredients, while Marea dazzled with international-inspired entrees and the freshest seafood dishes, all set against idyllic coastal views.

Wu Yang Cantonese Cuisine Expands

Wu Yang opened its second branch in Banilad, bringing upscale Cantonese flavors to Cebu. Offering versatile dim sum, live seafood, and authentic dishes like Hainanese Chicken and Salted Egg Squid, the new branch ensures an intimate fine-dining experience in a thoughtfully designed space.

Dusit Thani Mactan’s Culinary Renaissance

Dusit Thani Mactan transformed its dining culture with a Korean Masterclass hosted by Chef Yongjun Kwon and a Saturday Seafood Buffet. Combining global techniques with local resources, the resort fused tradition and innovation while celebrating Filipino ingredients.

A Feast for the Senses at Crimson Resort

Crimson Resort & Spa’s A Feast for the Senses showcased its revamped restaurants during the Cebu Food and Wine Festival. From the newly launched OmAKAse to Azure’s Southeast Asian-inspired menu, each venue offered a distinct flavor, creating unforgettable dining experiences.

Aboitiz Land’s Eco-Luxury Dining

Through the collaboration between Aboitiz Land and Asmara Group, Foressa Mountain Town became home to eco-luxury dining. Blending Italian and Filipino cuisines with sustainable practices, their ristorante in Balamban’s lush highlands serves as a culinary escape into nature.

Mamen at Waterfront Airport Hotel

Waterfront Airport celebrated Cebu’s rich cultural history through its Mamen and local rice bowl dishes served at the Kadaugan Food Festival. Inspired by pre-colonial maritime traditions, the hotel combined heritage and innovation with every bite.

DIP Nikkei at Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort

Sheraton Cebu Mactan launched DIP Nikkei, Cebu’s first authentic Nikkei restaurant. Chef Rodrigo Cabrera served masterpieces like tuna ceviche and suckling pig using Peruvian ingredients and Japanese techniques. This vibrant fusion cuisine offers an elevated dining adventure within a luxurious beachfront setting.

Cebu’s 2024 food scene demonstrated a dynamic mix of tradition, innovation, and collaboration. Whether through festival feasts, authentic global cuisines, or sustainable dining ventures, Cebu set the stage for culinary excellence, leaving food enthusiasts eagerly awaiting what’s next.

Let’s see what’s cooking next year!