The Feast Conference Visayas 2024 ignites faith and inspiration

Feasters all over Cebu and Central Visayas gathered for a day of celebration and connection with God at The Feast Conference Visayas 2024.

Let God enter your mess. BRO. BO SANCHEZ

Over 2,300 attendees from all over Visayas were present at the Feast Conference Visayas 2024 on December 8, 2024, held at the IEC Convention Center Cebu (IC3). The conference started with the Holy Rosary in honor of the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception, celebrated this year on December 9.

Prominent Catholic speakers added light and inspiration to the attendees, uplifting the spirits of the feasters. It also featured uplifting worship sessions and inspiring talks from Catholic speakers like Bro. Arun Gogna, Bro. Alvin Barcelona, Bro. Stephen Nellas, and Bro. Nollie Baguio, who shared powerful messages about spreading God’s love and bringing His light to the world.

“The sun will no more be your light by day, nor will the brightness of the moon shine on you, for the Lord will be your everlasting light, and your God will be your glory” – Isaiah 60:19

Embracing God’s Transformative Power

This year, the feast conference Visayas celebrates with the theme “Let there be light” emphasizing the importance of light and God in everyone’s life. Bro. Stephen Nellas talked about overcoming darkness– how each one should learn to accept the light of God into their lives.

“Let God enter your mess.”

This was one of the striking messages of Catholic preacher and best-selling author, Bro. Bo Sanchez. Sanchez gave importance to God’s transformative power. In his talk, he highlighted that God is present even in the darkest times. Slow progress, struggles, and painful processes, and difficult paths are all parts of everyone’s lives and are essential steps to seasons of harvest. He also added that God creates purpose in the process and that we should trust Him that He is creating a masterpiece in us.

The event concluded with a Holy Mass celebrated by Msgr. Renato Beltran and co-celebrated by Father Samuel Leidel, CSJ, followed by a spirit-filled closing worship that left the attendees energized and uplifted.

The Feast Conference Visayas next year will be bigger, featuring classes and talks to foster deeper fellowship among the attendees in the region. It will be a two-day gathering on November 29-30, 2025, with the theme “Together” at Waterfront Cebu City Hotel.

