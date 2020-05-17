Asturias police ask town guests to follow the town protocol

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Asturias Police have appealed to those who will be entering the town to submit themselves to disinfection in the quarantine control point (QCP).

This was the reminder of Police Staff Sergeant Joe Fry Tapao of the Asturias Police Station after the incident this afternoon, May 17, 2020, with two vehicles of a Mactan Export Processing Zone (MEPZ) company, which were held in a Barangay Owak QCP.

The vehicles apparently entered the town without submitting for disinfection which caused worry from the manning policemen and health workers.

Tapao said they were worried since the vehicles overtook the other vehicles in front of them in the QCP point but did not stop to be disinfected and instead continued to head to the town proper.

“Amoa hangyo lang nila mo cooperate lang gyud unya molinya lang sa QCP,” said Tapao.

(We are appealing to everyone who will enter the town to cooperate with the regulations and necessary process like lining up at the QCP.)

Tapao said that the vehicles were later allowed to pass through as their documents were complete but were reminded that the next they would be entering the town, they must follow the procedure being done even if it would mean that they would have to wait for a longer time before they would be able to enter the town.

“Lisod man gud rong panahona manigurado lang ta disinfect,” said Tapao

(It is a difficult time, we have to be very careful and make sure that we disinfect.)/dbs