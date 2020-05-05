DepEd studying cost of COVID-19 mass testing in schools

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) is studying the cost of conducting mass testing in schools to help ensure the safety of students and school staff from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“The cost really has to be studied. How much is it? Can we afford it? Do we have a source [of funds]?” Education Undersecretary Revsee Escobedo said in Filipino in an interview with DZMM Teleradyo.

Escobedo noted that mass testing would give DepEd more confidence that schools would be safe once physical teaching could be allowed.

He added that tests might be costly since those who would back and forth to their schools and their homes would have to undergo retests as they might acquire the virus in their communities and not in their schools.

“For example, you tested negative today. You will go back to your home and community. When you return, you will be tested again because you may not have acquired the virus in the school but in the home or community,” he said.

DepEd earlier said the school year 2020 to 2021 would open on Aug. 24 through either physical or virtual classes.