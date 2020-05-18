Lapu logs 3 new COVID-19 cases: Chan tells Oponganons not to let their guard down

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | May 18,2020 - 06:45 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Lapu-Lapu City logged three new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 on Sunday.

The new cases included a 67-years-old resident of Purok Kapayas in Barangay Gun-ob and a 25-years-old from Buyong in Barangay Maribago. The third case involved a 56-years-old resident of Suba Masulog in Barangay Basak.

Chan said the discovery of the new cases resulted from ongoing contact tracing.

With the addition of the three new cases, Lapu-Lapu now has a total of 56 confirmed cases of the infection, Chan said in a Facebook post at around 10 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, 2020.

“Mao kini ang hinungdan nga atong gibalik-balik sa pag-ingon nga dili kita angay mo kompyansa.” he said.

(This is the reason why I have been repeatedly telling you not to lower your guard.)

Chan also reminded Oponganons to continue to adhere to the government’s anti-COVID-19 measures for their protection.

“Bisan pa man nga gipa-ubos na kita sa GCQ (General Community Quarantine), nagkinahanglan ako sa inyung kooperasyon nga sa kananunay kita magbinantayon ug atong pagasundon ang tanang nakabutang sa atong bag-ong executive order. Kining tanan, para lamang sa inyung kaluwasan,” he said.

(Even if we were already given the GCQ status, I continue to appeal for your cooperation because we have to always be vigilant and continue to comply with provisions of my Executive Order. We are doing all of these for your own safety.)

Chan earlier asked the Interagency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) to retain the city’s enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) status because of existing COVID-19 cases, but his request was denied.